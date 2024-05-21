Songs of Conquest, a turn-based strategy game in the spirit of Heroes of Might and Magic and other 90s strategies, has been released from early access and is now available for a discounted price of 180 UAH. In addition, the game has a full text Ukrainian localization.

Songs of Conquest was developed by the Swedish studio Lavapotion. The game combines elements of role-playing games, armed battles, and management of your possessions. Players will need to create powerful armies, use ancient magic, and conquer remote lands to build their empire.

The release of the early access will also be marked by a new campaign, where players will go to the sands of Barya.

“In this final campaign you’ll conclude the epic adventure that began with the Baronies of Arleon fighting for power, the rise of the Rana to reclaim the Marsh, and the loyalist of Loth determined to bring back a dead Empress. Now, experience the ingenuity and independence of Barya as they challenge all enemies,” reads the official announcement.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In addition, the game received a new soundtrack and a new song written and sung by game designer Karl. The game also received an artbook with a foreword written by Gregory Fulton, the lead designer of Heroes of Might and Magic III.

For now, Songs of Conquest is available only on PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, but in the announcement of version 1.0, the developers said that they are working on a port of the game for consoles and it may happen this fall.