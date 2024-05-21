Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, its first Copilot+ computers powered by Snapdragon X Elite. As the PC industry enters a new phase of the AI era, Lenovo is poised to offer new levels of personalization across its PC portfolio.

The new Snapdragon X Elite processor includes a 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and a special Qualcomm Hexagon neural processor.

The latest enhancements from Microsoft and Copilot+ give users access to the capabilities of the extensive language model even when offline. The new Lenovo notebooks also make the extensive Copilot+ knowledge base available to users.

Lenovo says that with the AI-powered Yoga Slim 7x, creators can spend less time editing, rendering and processing and more time creating, wherever they are. The Hexagon neural processor in the Snapdragon X Elite processor provides creators with built-in access to image creation from text description, advanced photo and video editing, text creation and tooltips, and more.

Additional features include improved camera and video calling quality and functionality, lossless high-definition audio, 4K streaming, faster internet connectivity, and enhanced security.

The company also claims that while the Yoga Slim 7x can perform even demanding tasks at a fast pace, the device is also extremely energy efficient when the load is reduced, giving it up to several days of battery life on a 70Wh battery.

Lenovo AI Core also works in conjunction with the Snapdragon X Elite processor to intelligently determine the exact user scenario, dynamically adjusting power and efficiency depending on the task at hand.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x weighs 1.28 kg and is 12.9 mm thick, has a 14.5-inch PureSight OLED with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a resolution of 3072×1920 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 1000 nits with support for 100% sRGB and P3 color gamut.

Other features include up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Dual Channel RAM, PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.28 storage up to 1 TB, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, three USB Type-C ports, and a headphone port.

The FHD infrared webcam with Mobile Industrial Processor Interface (MIPI) provides a clearer image during video calls and has four Voice ID microphones for the most accurate conversation. The laptop also has a Lenovo Premium Suite sound system with four speakers and a Premium Suite keyboard that has a 1.5 mm travel on each key.

The other device, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, is the first commercial Copilot+ computer, marking a significant step forward in commercial AI PCs. With an advanced Snapdragon X Elite processor, integrated Adreno GPU and AI, the device delivers a high-quality user experience that sets a new standard in performance and efficiency for Windows business laptops.

An integrated neural processor with 45 trillion operations per second computing capabilities makes powerful artificial intelligence capabilities available on the device, focused on improving productivity and facilitating creation processes.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 also features support for the new Copilot+ computer tools, which help optimize common tasks with the power of generative artificial intelligence and machine learning. The device also has full integration of Microsoft 365 applications.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is equipped with up to 64GB of LPDDR5x6 RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop comes in an ultra-thin 14-inch form factor with narrow bezels, but has two USB-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and a headphone port.

It has the same webcam as the Yoga Slim, but it also has a Mobile Industrial Processor Interface (MIPI) and physical shutters for privacy. Users can stay connected thanks to Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G connectivity, which operates in the frequency range below 6 GHz6.

The device has a 58 Wh battery, which Lenovo says can provide users with multi-day battery life with a more energy-efficient, low-power display panel.

Among other things, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 helps manage and minimize risk at every endpoint with ThinkShield security features. Software partners such as SentinelOne enable enterprises to provide robust, multi-layered protection against ransomware, among other things.

Building on Lenovo’s extensive experience with ARM-based ThinkPads for enterprise use, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 also features a suite of scalable security features, customization and deployment services based on Lenovo TruScale.