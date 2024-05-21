The filming and recording of Death Stranding 2 has already been completed, but the sequel is currently in an “adjustment phase” that will last about a year, GamesRadar+ reports.

Hideo Kojima recently appeared on Japanese radio to talk about the state of development of Death Stranding 2. The game designer stated that Kojima Productions has completed the filming process.

According to Kojima, the gameplay and visual elements will be finalized during the adjustment phase.

In another interview, Hideo Kojima also spoke about the new trailer of Death Stranding 2. It was intended to show the aesthetics, themes and gameplay elements of the sequel, as well as to convey which elements were carried over from the original Death Stranding and how different characters are connected to each other.

Earlier this year, Norman Reedus said that Death Stranding 2 feels more violent than its first installment, and director Fatih Akin, who played a character in the game, compared Death Stranding 2 to The Godfather 2.

The game is to be released in 2025 exclusively on PlayStation 5.