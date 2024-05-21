GlobalLogic announced that it will launch AI Marathon training course at the end of May 2024. The course is designed for students of technical specialties and beginners in the IT field. The course includes theory and practice of artificial intelligence application.

According to GlobalLogic, the course will help to understand artificial intelligence tools and gain practical experience in using AI in real-world tasks.

The course consists of 6 webinars. The speakers will be experienced GlobalLogic specialists. During the webinars, participants will learn about:

Development of the artificial intelligence industry and the AI developer specialty;

Application of GenAI for the automotive industry;

Large Linguistic Space Models (LLM) and the construction of cues (prompt engineering);

Examples of ethical and unethical use of artificial intelligence, and much more.

The course participants will try to create a chatbot and an object recognizer for self-driving cars.

The marathon will take place online from May 28 to June 6, and access is free for everyone. All lectures, communications, and training materials will be in English. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive an online certificate.

AI Marathon will be held as part of GlobalLogic Education, an initiative that promotes the professional development of IT specialists. Detailed information and registration conditions are available on the course page.