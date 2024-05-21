Recently, a new bug appeared on iOS 17.5 and even on iPadOS 17.5 that restored old deleted photos, including obscene ones. Now Apple has released an update that should fix this problem. This was reported by The Verge.

On Monday, May 20, the company released update 17.5.1, where it stated that “This update provides important bug fixes and addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.”

Although Apple has acknowledged the problem, the company has not made any other comments on the situation. The only comments on this are in the description of the iOS update.

The company only mentions a photo, although last week there were also reports that old messages on the answering machine also reappeared.

The Verge also contacted the company for comments on this issue, but did not receive a response.

Last week, users began complaining that photos they deleted several years ago were reappearing at the top of their library. This problem existed even on devices that had been completely factory reset and had followed all of Apple’s recommended steps to clean the device before it was sold.