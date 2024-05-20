As expected, this year’s Display Week 2024 event featured, among other things, prototypes of displays based on a new promising technology known as QD-LED, NanoLED or QDEL – some experts believe that it can beat the currently popular OLED on the market.

This technology involves the supply of electricity directly to quantum dots and was known as QLED at the beginning of development until Samsung started using this abbreviation for its own LCD-LED TVs.

In addition to Samsung Display, TCL CSOT also showed its own NanoLED display at Display Week 2024, but it is the Samsung prototype that has the largest dimensions of all the presented ones: it has a diagonal of 18.2″, a resolution of 3200×1800 pixels (dot density – 202 PPI) and a brightness of 250 nits.

The company noted that the display was entirely produced using inkjet printing: this should make it cheaper to produce compared to OLED. The slide also shows that the quantum dots consist of three subpixels (red, green, and blue) made without the use of cadmium – one of the main challenges in the production of QD-LED/QDEL displays is now the creation of a “cadmium-free” blue subpixel of sufficient brightness.