Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared in X his expectations for the color options of the iPhone 16 line. Two new colors will replace the existing options. MacRumors writes about it.

Kuo believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white (silver), gray, and pink. This means that the iPhone 15 Pro in Blue Titanium will be discontinued and replaced with a new pink color.

This is confirmed by earlier rumors that the Titanium Blue color will be removed from the iPhone 16 Pro lineup in favor of pink.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will apparently be offered in black, green, pink, blue, and white. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in black, green, pink, blue, and yellow. This means that white will replace yellow.

Kuo noted that Apple may rename some of the colors. For example, the company previously changed the “white” iPhone 12 to the “starlight” iPhone 13. Similarly, where the color names will not change, the actual shade and appearance may still change.

The iPhone 16 line is expected to be announced in the fall.