On May 20, on the eve of Microsoft Build, Microsoft held a presentation during which the company introduced new devices, including the updated Surface Pro. It will be the first representative of the new generation of Copilot Plus PCs, The Verge writes.

The device, which has a starting price of $999, has a 13-inch OLED display, up to 64 GB of RAM, a new separate button for Copilot, an improved keyboard, and an NPU chip for artificial intelligence.

This is the first officially unveiled device that uses the Snapdragon X chip in two variations: Elite and Plus. The new Surface Pro is also equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and has a 5G model. In addition, Surface Pro has a new keyboard called Surface Pro Flex, 2 USB-C ports, and four color options.

The Flex keyboard can work either directly connected to the device or without the need for a connection. The company also claims that this keyboard should be more durable than previous generations.

According to the company, Snapdragon X delivers 90% more performance than previous models. At the same time, Qualcomm also notes that its chip will be able to compete with Apple, AMD, and Intel – and Microsoft is also confident in these statements. The new chip also promises up to 14 hours of battery life while playing videos.

Among other things, there are also improved cameras – an ultra-wide QHD system on the front panel, which Microsoft intends to use for many artificial intelligence purposes, and a 10-megapixel camera on the back.

Naturally, the new device is equipped with a large set of AI-based features. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella started the presentation of the new devices by stating that the company wants to create computers that not only understand users but also predict what users want to do. According to him, the next phase of Windows begins with Copilot.

The event also showed a new AI-based feature called Recall, which will have much greater integration with both Copilot and the entire system. Nadella also called the Copilot Plus generation of computers “the fastest AI computers ever made.”