During the presentation on Monday, May 20, Microsoft showed not only the updated Surface Pro, but also two new Surface Laptops with Snapdragon X chips. They will also be part of a new generation of PCs that the company calls Copilot Plus.

Customers will have a choice of two laptops: A 13.8-inch model starting at $999 and a 15-inch model starting at $1299.

Both laptops have HDR touchscreen displays, they are also equipped with Snapdragon X Plus with 10 cores or Elite with 12 cores, have two USB-C and one USB-A ports, a headphone port, Wi-Fi 7, a webcam that will support 1080p video, and initial versions with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage.

There are also variants of the laptops with 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but the 64GB variant will temporarily be available only by pre-order, which means they will be available until June 18, when the devices will begin shipping to customers.

Microsoft also promises up to 20 hours of video playback on a single battery charge on the 13.8-inch model and up to 22 hours of playback on the 15-inch model. The company assures that the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop will last up to 13 hours while browsing the Internet, and the 15-inch Surface Laptop will last up to 15 hours.

Microsoft says the new Surface Laptops are 80% faster than previous generations. They also have separate NPU chips to improve the performance of artificial intelligence features on laptops, including the new Recall feature, which allows users to find information in folders, documents, and even third-party programs faster with Copilot.

Among other things, Microsoft promises new AI-based features for new laptops. In addition to the aforementioned Recall, there’s also real-time call translation and Windows Studio webcam effects that improve lighting, eliminate noise, and blur the background.