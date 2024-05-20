EQT Group, a Swedish investment company, wants to buy Keywords Studios and is offering $32.4 per share. In total, the deal is worth $2.8 billion. This was reported by Game Developer.

As the company itself confirmed in a letter to investors, they are now actively discussing the possibility of a purchase with EQT Group. They also said that EQT had previously made four offers that were not satisfactory to the board of directors and were rejected, but the new offer is much larger.

“The Board remains confident in the Company’s growth strategy of building the only truly global platform providing solutions to the video games and entertainment industries, both organically and through acquisitions, and EQT is supportive of this strategy,” reads a statement from Keywords. “The Board of Keywords Studios has carefully evaluated the Possible Offer with its financial advisers and concluded the Possible Offer is at a value that the Board would be minded to recommend to Keywords Studios shareholders.”

Keywords Studios is a global service provider for the video game industry and offers audio development, game production, quality testing, localization, marketing assistance, and player acquisition services.

The company has already worked with more than 70 other studios in 25 countries and employs more than 12 thousand people worldwide. In particular, it has worked with such studios as Nintendo, NetEase, Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Supercell, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, and Tencent.