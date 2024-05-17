Epic Games Store traditionally gives away games to its users to win their loyalty. This time it is Dragon Age: Inquisition by BioWare.

Inquisition was released in 2014 and won the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards. The third installment of the series has improved the combat system from the previous installments, making it more dynamic. The game also features characters from the previous installments, and some of them even have the opportunity to start a relationship.

The game received a lot of flak for its quests, which did not stand up to comparisons with either the previous installments of the series or another BioWare franchise, Mass Effect. Also, the game was criticized for the fact that the ending of the story had to be purchased separately in an add-on.

Now, the Game of the Year Edition contains all the additional content for the game and gives you the opportunity to enjoy a still good project from BioWare. Especially before the upcoming announcement of the next installment of the series, which will be shown this summer.