The name of the new exclusive dream car openly hints at the summer season, which will begin soon. Moreover, the Morgan Midsummer is so “summer” that it does not even have a folding roof or a traditional windshield; there are only a couple of small protrusions in front of the driver and passenger. In fact, the aluminum body looks as original as possible!

The designers of Pininfarina, with whom Morgan Midsummer was developed, did a great job: a chrome belt at the bottom, classically round headlights and lanterns, and a lot of wood. Moreover, the trim is not made of solid wood, but of multilayer elements (120-126 layers, depending on the trim element) with each layer no more than 0.6 mm thick.

The technical component of the exclusive Morgan Midsummer car is identical to the Morgan Plus Six roadster, which served as the basis for the project. We have an inline 6-cylinder BMW engine (340 hp and 500 Nm) paired with a traditional 8-speed automatic, the joystick of which can be seen in the cabin.

Accordingly, the Morgan Midsummer can be expected to have similar dynamic and speed characteristics to the Morgan Plus Six model: acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 267 km/h.

A total of 50 Morgan Midsummer cars will be produced. Each will cost about $150-200 thousand, depending on the individual preferences of the client – body color options, interior trim, additional options.