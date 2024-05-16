Ubisoft has presented a trailer for its upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which will take place in 16th century Japan. The game will be released on November 15, 2024 and is already available for pre-order on PC for UAH 1519 and PlayStation for UAH 2299.

The game will feature two main characters – the skilled shinobi assassin Naoe and the powerful African samurai Yasuke. The game will take place during the late Sengoku period.

Some details of the upcoming game have already emerged, as IGN reported. The story campaign can be played as any character, but there will be separate missions specifically for Naoe or Yasuke. Naoe will have more skills for stealth, and Yasuke will have more skills for open combat.

The game map will be similar in size to Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The series is increasingly returning to its roots. A large part of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be stealth, which will be influenced by the global lighting system and dynamic shadows that will affect the field of view of enemies.

While Naoe is a fictional character, Yasuke is a very real historical figure. He arrived in Japan from Africa with the Portuguese in 1579 and soon became a samurai in the service of Lord Oda Nobunaga.