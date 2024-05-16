Netflix has estimated that the monthly number of active users of its ad-supported subscription plan has reached 40 million. This was reported by Bloomberg.

Subscribers to the ad-supported plan account for more than 40% of the total number of subscribers in countries where Netflix offers this option. Overall, the company now has 270 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix is working to make advertising sales its main new revenue stream. Now, the streaming service intends to launch its own ad tech platform to support this growing part of its business.

It is assumed that having its own platform will allow the company to offer sponsors new ways to buy advertising and measure its effectiveness.

By the way, in April, Netflix announced that it would stop reporting on the number of its subscribers on a quarterly basis. Instead, the company will make relevant announcements after reaching milestones.