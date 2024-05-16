Microsoft is asking some of its employees working in China to consider moving outside the country. Reuters reported this with reference to the company’s information.

The tech giant is taking such action as relations between the US and China become increasingly tense, particularly over technologies such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

“Providing internal opportunities is a regular part of managing our global business. As part of this process, we shared an optional internal transfer opportunity with a subset of employees,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

He did not specify how many employees were notified. But, according to The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft is asking about 700-800 people involved in machine learning and other cloud computing-related work to consider relocation.

Meanwhile, according to the company’s representative, Microsoft remains committed to China and will continue to operate there and in other markets.