Microsoft has announced a modular set of controllers for video games – Proteus Controller. This controller can be customized to meet specific user needs. It will cost $299, The Verge reports.

Created by the peripheral company ByoWave as part of the Designed for Xbox program, the wireless controller consists of small spheres with interchangeable faceplates that contain controller buttons and analog sticks.

The design of the gamepad allows you to create more than 100 combinations. This allows gamers with disabilities to use the controller in the most convenient way for them. The buttons can also be reprogrammed for a more personalized experience via the app.

At launch, Proteus Controller will work with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and 11. ByoWave states that it will not support PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch, although it is open to partnerships with these platforms.

The controller is expected to go on sale this fall, but it is already available for pre-order on ByoWave’s website at a discounted price of $255. The kit includes a USB-C charging cable, a Bluetooth dongle, as well as other parts such as left and right handles to create a traditional gamepad and two large peripherals.

Along with the new controller, Microsoft is also updating its $99.99 Xbox Adaptive Controller, which was released in 2018.