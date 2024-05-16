At I/O 2023, Google introduced Project Gameface, an open-source project that allows you to control the cursor using head and facial movements. This year, the company announced that the project will appear on Android.

Google, together with Incluzza, a social enterprise in India that supports people with disabilities, is exploring how Project Gameface can be expanded to educational, workplace, and other settings.

Now the company is sharing even more code, which can be found on GitHub, to help Android app developers add Project Gameface and make their projects more accessible to people with disabilities.

Gameface works by using the device’s camera to seamlessly track facial expressions and head movements, turning them into intuitive and personalized controls.

Developers can now create apps where their users can customize everything, including facial expressions, gesture sizes, cursor speed, and more.