HBO Max has released the official teaser for the upcoming series Dune: Prophecy. The project is scheduled to premiere this fall, although the exact date has not yet been announced.

“10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, before the universe knew them as the Bene Gesserit,” reads the description of the new series.

As you know, this project will be a spin-off of the movie Dune. It will focus on the origins of the Order of the Bene Gesserit, whose members undergo special training to gain superhuman abilities and strength.