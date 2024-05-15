Prime Video streaming service has unveiled the official teaser trailer for the second season of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. It is scheduled to premiere on August 29.

“…without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will,” the description says.

The second season of the series plunges the characters into a growing wave of darkness, forcing them to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of disaster.

The first season of the series based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien was released in the fall of 2022. It consisted of eight episodes.