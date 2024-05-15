The upcoming Xperia 10 VI will continue the trend of Sony’s tall and narrow smartphones. The mid-range novelty will get several key changes, such as a more powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8 GB of RAM, GSMArena reports.

The Xperia 10 VI will have a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone will also be equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Sony reports that the device’s speakers will be louder and the sound will be clearer. The Xperia 10 VI will have a plastic frame and back panel that are 50% recycled.

The Xperia 10 VI will lose the special 2x telephoto module that the previous model had, but its 48MP primary camera with OIS should make up for it.

The camera will offer 2x in-sensor zoom and cover a focal range of up to 52 mm, collecting more light than the original telephoto camera. The smartphone will also be able to record 4K video at 30 frames per second. The other camera on the back is an ultra-wide-angle module with a resolution of 8 megapixels (equivalent to 16 mm).

The Xperia 10 VI will run Android 14, receive three Android version updates and four years of security updates. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 30W charging. The device is IP68-rated and has a headphone jack and microSD card slot.

Xperia 10 VI will be available in three colors: black, white and blue. The smartphone will cost 399 euros for the 8/128 GB version and will be available in mid-June 2024.