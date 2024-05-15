OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever is leaving the company. The AI giant’s CEO Sam Altman wrote about it in a statement.

“Ilya and OpenAI are going to part ways. This is very sad to me; Ilya is easily one of the greatest minds of our generation, a guiding light of our field, and a dear friend. His brilliance and vision are well known; his warmth and compassion are less well known but no less important. OpenAI would not be what it is without him,” he said on the X platform.

According to Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever has something important for him personally that he is going to work on. At the same time, the OpenAI CEO announced that Jakub Pachocki would become the company’s new chief scientist.

“He has run many of our most important projects, and I am very confident he will lead us to make rapid and safe progress towards our mission of ensuring that AGI benefits everyone,” Sam Altman added.

As a reminder, Ilya Sutskever was named as one of the initiators of last year’s dismissal of Sam Altman, with whom he had a conflict over the speed of bringing new products to market and their commercial application.

The story with the dismissal of OpenAI CEO developed rapidly, but ended quite expectedly – Sam Altman returned to his position at the company.