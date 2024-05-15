MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 8200 chip, which has been redesigned since 2022. The novelty is called Dimensity 8250 and will be used for the first time in the Oppo Reno12 smartphone, which will be presented on May 23. This was reported by GSMArena.

The original Dimensity 8200 was MediaTek’s first non-9000 series chip to be manufactured on TSMC’s 4-nanometer process, and the Dimensity 8250 continues this practice.

The chip also has four Cortex-A78 cores-one 3.1 GHz and three more 3.0 GHz; and four Cortex-A55 cores-all 2.0 GHz. The on-chip GPU comes in a Mali-G610 MC6 configuration.

The on-chip display drivers support FHQ+ resolution at 180Hz refresh rate, or QHD+ at 120Hz. The smartphones with the chip will also support quad-channel LPDDR5 memory with a maximum frequency of up to 6400 Mbps and UFS 3.1 storage.

Dimensity 8250 has a 5G modem with downlink speeds of up to 4.7 Gbps, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. The chip has also been optimized for short bursts to better control temperature and power consumption, and has a MediaTek APU 580 for artificial intelligence computing.

For the camera, MediaTek has added support for 14-bit HDR processing and support for one sensor of up to 320 megapixels or three sensors of 32 megapixels simultaneously. It also supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second and has built-in AV1 decoding with up to 4K resolution.