The LEGO Group announced a set based on the Lord of the Rings universe. It is called The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr and will contain 5471 pieces, the company said in a statement.

Owners of the new LEGO set will be offered to assemble the iconic Barad-Dûr tower with the Eye of Sauron. But that’s certainly not all – the model will consist of four sections, so fans of The Lord of the Rings will definitely not be bored.

The LEGO set will include miniature figures, including Frodo, Sam, Gollum, and Sauron. In addition, the company promises that The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr will have many hidden fan “treasures” and references to The Lord of the Rings.

The new set has age restrictions of 18+. Its overall dimensions are 83 × 30 × 45 cm. The LEGO novelty costs $460 and will be available for ordering online from June 1, and will be available in stores a little later – from June 4.