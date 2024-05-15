Google is integrating Gemini into its Gmail email service. The company announced it at the Google I/O conference. The artificial intelligence will be able to analyze and search for emails users need, as well as summarize correspondence in a separate widget.

During the demonstration, Google showed that a blue Gemini icon will appear in the right corner of the Gmail interface. Clicking on it will open the sidebar of the chatbot for text input.

If you ask for a summary of emails from a particular contact, Gemini will prepare a concise list of all emails with short descriptions and hyperlinks to them.

At the last second of the demo, the user enters “Reply that I want to volunteer at a parent group event”, presses “Enter”, and the email is instantly sent.