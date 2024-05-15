Francis Ford Coppola has presented a teaser trailer for the science fiction film Megalopolis. The film is to be released this year.

“Our new film MEGALOPOLIS is the best work I’ve ever had the privilege to preside over,” the prominent filmmaker captioned the teaser trailer.

So far, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views and about 41 thousand likes.

As you know, Francis Ford Coppola has been thinking about the idea of this movie since the 80s. In the early 2000s, he made attempts to make the film, but after the events of September 11, he postponed the project.

However, he eventually created Megalopolis, which was billed as an epic sci-fi drama and love story. It tells the story of an architect who wants to rebuild New York City into a utopia after a disaster. However, his views come into conflict with the opinion of his beloved’s father, who holds more classical views.