VideoCardz has found 311 pages of confidential documents that describe Dell’s strategy for the next three years to update its laptops with new Intel processors and laptops using Qualcomm chips.

First of all, the company is preparing to update its 13-inch Tributo laptop, which uses an Intel Raptor Lake processor with a new Qualcomm chip. Known as the XPS 13 TributoQC, the laptop will have a better display, use the upcoming Snapdragon X chip, and come in 10 and 12 core configurations.

Among other known specifications, Dell will use LPDDR5X-8400 RAM with 16GB for the standard configuration and with the option of 32GB and 64GB. There are no changes in storage options compared to the Intel laptop, but the new device will have a better Full HD camera.

As of August last year, when the documentation was drawn up, the planned price of the laptop was $1199. The company is going to release the updated device in June this year.

In addition, Dell’s documentation hints that Qualcomm will release an update to its processor, which the documents call Oryon V2, in the second half of 2025, with Oryon V3 planned for the end of 2027.

The company intends to use Oryon V2 to update the XPS 14 Huracana series of laptops in 2026. This series is also planned to be updated with Intel Panther Lake processors.

Although Dell’s document is mostly focused on ARM-based laptops, it also mentions the use of future Intel processors. According to Dell’s roadmap, the company will update its XPS 16 Diablo and XPS 14 Pista laptops with Arrow Lake-H processors in 2025.

NVIDIA is also expected to introduce a new GENxx architecture in 2025, which is also planned to be used to update XPS laptops.

The XPS 13 Tributo, which will be the first laptop to feature Snapdragon X processors, will also receive an update with Lunar-Lake-MX processors. And in 2026, the company will update Diablo again with Panther Lake-H and introduce XPS 14 Huracan with Panther Lake-Px40 and Snapdragon X Gen2. The documents also mention that laptops on Intel Nova Lake will appear in the first quarter of 2027.

Another interesting detail in the documents is that Dell is considering the possibility of using AMD processors for its laptops in 2027. AMD processors are mentioned alongside Intel and Qualcomm for the most powerful XPS 16 Perfromante model.

But it is also worth noting that this update may be postponed to 2028. The company hasn’t used AMD processors since 2009 after the release of the XPS 625 desktop PC with Phenom II.