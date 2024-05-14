The Kia EV6 was once one of the founders of Kia’s modern electric vehicle lineup, which has now grown to include several models. However, the new models have demonstrated a new design style, and now the Kia EV6 has had to catch up.

To match the new design of Kia’s electric vehicles, the Kia EV6 hatchback has a completely redesigned front end: sharp-angled headlights with individual modules inside, a redesigned front bumper and air intake grilles. We can also note the original wheels (19- or 20-inch) and the taillight that seems to bend around the trunk lid. The updated electric car debuted in two versions at once: the standard Kia EV6 (white) and Kia EV6 GT-Line (blue).

Among the internal changes are the appearance of a rounded dual display and a new steering wheel with horizontal spokes: these elements significantly update the interior. Another internal change concerns the technical component: from now on, the Kia EV6 electric car has a battery with a capacity of 84 kWh compared to 77.4 kWh previously, which has increased the range – now up to 494 km compared to 475 km previously.

The Kia EV6 electric car has the maximum range in the version with a single electric motor with a capacity of 168 kW or 228 hp and rear-wheel drive. However, there is also a version with all-wheel drive and two electric motors – their total power reaches 239 kW or 325 hp.

Currently, an updated version of the Kia EV6 is available for the Korean market. However, its appearance means that global versions of the electric vehicle sold in other markets – including the Ukrainian market – will soon make their debut.