Samsung is completely revising its plans for the more affordable Galaxy Fold, which was scheduled for release in the second half of this year. This was reported by The Elec.

The company had planned to release a cheaper Fold 6 this year in addition to the existing Galaxy Flip 6 and Fold 6 series, but now plans to release only two foldable smartphones. The reasons cited are the lack of product differentiation factors and industry uncertainty.

According to reports, the company now plans to pay more attention to improving the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 models, and next year Samsung is considering releasing both a cheaper version of the Fold and a more affordable Flip.

Last July, Samsung President Tae-moon Roh expressed expectations that global demand for foldable smartphones would reach 100 million units per year within five years. This is seven times higher than the estimate of global foldable smartphone shipments in 2023, when 15.8 million units were shipped.