Players are asking Bethesda to leave Fallout 4 alone after the studio’s recent updates broke mods in the game. This was reported by Kotaku.

On April 25, the “next-generation” update for Fallout 4 was released, which had been teased for several years. It was supposed to fix old issues, improve performance, and make the game better, especially considering how many new players the franchise has gained since the release of the series from Amazon.

In fact, it turned out that the update broke many popular mods that the community had been developing for years. In particular, this forced the developers of the Fallout London mod to postpone the release before the update was released, because the developers were already worried that it would break everything.

On May 13, Bethesda released another update that fixed several issues, but still did not solve the problem with mods. The Fallout 4 Script Extender, which is the basis for many mods, including Fallotu London, no longer works.

This problem will be fixed later, but now many fans of the game are outraged on social media and complaining about how Bethesda’s updates have negatively affected the game.

Some players even claim that before the “next-gen” update, Fallotu 4 on PC with the right mods was a much better game than after the update was released.