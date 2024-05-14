Apple has released iOS 17.5, in which it added Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers, a feature that will allow users to track unwanted trackers like AirTag. TechRadar writes.

The day before, Google said that it was working with Apple to develop tools that would allow tracking unwanted trackers. Google even delayed the release of this feature in Find My Device to give Apple time to finalize its standard.

Now with iOS 17.5, iPhone owners with the new update will be able to receive notifications if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is in their vicinity. When detected, the smartphone can make a distinctive sound and help you find the tracker. The notification will also include instructions on how to turn off the device.

In addition, iOS 17.5 also has several other innovations. iPhone owners in the European Union have received an update that supports the distribution of web apps. Now they can download them directly from developer sites without having to use the App Store.

In addition, Apple News+ has received support for offline mode, which gives access to the Today tab and News+ even without an Internet connection. The service has also added the Quartiles word game, and News+ Puzzles has received statistics on players’ Crossword, Mini Crossword, and Quartiles scores.