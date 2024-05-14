At the Google I/O conference, CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new feature called “Ask Photos” that is due to appear this summer and will make the service much smarter.

Pichai asked, “What is my car’s license plate number?” The Gemini integrated into Google Photos was smart enough to figure out which car he was talking about – based on location, how many times it had appeared in photos over the years, and other data – and provided the actual number in a text response along with an image to prove it.

Pichai said that Ask Photos will be coming to Google Photos this summer “with more features in the future.” To illustrate how important the service has become to millions of people, the Google CEO said that since its launch “almost 9 years ago,” Photos has received 6 billion downloads (photos and videos) every day.