Google, in collaboration with HP, will launch its Starline 3D conferencing project in 2025. The company announced this in its blog post on the eve of Google I/O.

Google started working on the Starline project in 2021. The idea is to create the illusion of the interlocutor’s presence in the same room using a 3D image and a specially designed screen.

Google plans to start commercializing the project in 2025. The company is also working on integrating Starline with popular video conferencing services such as Zoom and Google Meet.