Without any announcements, Supergiant Games has revised the price of Hades II in some regions, including Ukraine.

On May 6, when the game was released in early access, it cost 600 UAH for Ukrainian players. After the price revision, it now costs 460 UAH, and the developers returned the difference to the wallet on Steam for players who purchased the game earlier.

In the Epic Games Store, the game still costs the same 600 UAH.

In the FAQ section, Supergiant Games informs that the price may change during and after the early access, so it is possible that the game will cost 600 UAH again after the full release.

It’s worth mentioning that the game features a skillful Ukrainian text localization by Bohdana Vozniuk.