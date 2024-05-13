The PlayStation 1 emulator Gamma has appeared in the App Store. The application allows you to customize the appearance of the on-screen controller and includes support for Bluetooth controllers and keyboards, AppleInsider reports.

The application supports Google Drive and Dropbox for backing up your own game disk images, as well as automatically saved progress. Moreover, the emulator does not require console BIOS files.

Gamma developer ZodTTD has a long history of creating emulators for iOS: it developed the first Nintendo 64 and TurboGrafx emulators more than a decade ago.

According to the rules for emulators from the App Store, Gamma is a free application and does not require any in-app purchases.