According to Apple, iOS developers are mostly not interested in alternative payment methods in the App Store, writes Engadget.

At a hearing in the Epic lawsuit, Apple said that only 38 developers had applied to add such links – out of an estimated 65,000 who could have done so.

The new rules, introduced in January, require developers to obtain Apple’s approval before they can add alternative payment options and stipulate that they will still have to pay a fee of up to 27%.

These changes were intended to satisfy an injunction issued by a US district judge in 2021. But Epic called Apple’s attempt to enforce the injunction a “sham” and filed a complaint with the court.

In addition to Apple’s fee, developers also have to consider payment processing fees, which in general can lead to them paying even more than before.