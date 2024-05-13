Microsoft Word is adding a single, but extremely important, option to its default formatting options. The company announced this in the Microsoft 365 Insider blog.

By clicking on “Merge Formatting,” the inserted text will be formatted to match the text already in the document, including the font and its size. The option preserves the original bold and underlined text, as well as the structure of lists and tables.

This option was already available before, but it was hidden deep in the settings. Ali Forelli, a project manager in the Word team, said that they listened to user feedback and made this option a main feature.

The new option replaces the “keep original formatting” option, which will still be available, but now users will have to manually enable it in the File > Options > Advanced > Cut, Copy, and Paste path.