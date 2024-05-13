Bohemia Interactive has announced a new map for the multiplayer survival simulator DayZ. The expansion, called DayZ Frostline, is due to be released in the fall of 2024 on all platforms – Windows PC on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The new map has a size of 83 km² and shows the fictional Sakhalin archipelago covered with snow and tundra (yes, this is a hint of the Russian-occupied Japanese Sakhalin). Players will face harsh weather conditions, a lack of food and fuel, an active volcano, numerous infected people, and, of course, other players hunting for the same resources.

The previous large map for the game, DayZ Livonia, was released in 2019 and received mixed, and over the past 30 days, mostly negative feedback from players. Let’s see what awaits DayZ Frostline.

Interestingly, DayZ itself, which was extremely popular during the Arma 2 mod, was almost abandoned a few years after the development of a separate game based on the mod began. The game was announced in 2012, but was released only in 2018, when its author Dean Hall had long since left Bohemia Interactive.

However, Bohemia Interactive did not abandon the project, which had almost lost all players by 2018, and gradually regained interest in DayZ. Since 2022, the game has been attracting more than 50 thousand players (online peak) on Steam every day, and the record for the simultaneous number of players was set only 4 months ago – 73,418 people.