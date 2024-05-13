Representatives from the United States and China will meet in Geneva to discuss issues related to artificial intelligence. This was reported by Reuters.

The Joe Biden administration is trying to reduce misunderstandings with China. Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, and Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, have already discussed artificial intelligence in Beijing in April.

Now, the US government is demanding that China and Russia agree to the condition that only humans can make decisions about the use of nuclear weapons.

“This is the first meeting of its kind. So, we expect to have a discussion of the full range of risks, but wouldn’t prejudge any specifics at this point,” the US representative told reporters.

The US representative also said that artificial intelligence in China has already been introduced in the civilian and military sectors, as well as in the national security sector, which undermines the security of the United States and its allies.