Amid growing demand, Arm plans to launch its own AI chips in 2025. This is reported by Nikkei Asia in a new report.

The company is currently negotiating with various manufacturers, including Taiwanese company TSMC. The prototype chip will be ready next spring, and mass production is planned to begin in the fall.

Arm will cover the initial development costs. SoftBank, which owns 90% of the company’s shares, will also contribute. Once the mass production system is established, the AI chip business can be spun off and transferred to SoftBank.

In 2026, SoftBank plans to build data centers equipped with chips of its own production in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Since data centers require a huge amount of electricity, the company will also expand its electricity production activities by building its own wind and solar power plants.