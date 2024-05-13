The next expansion of the American Truck Simulator map, American Truck Simulator – Nebraska, will be released on May 16, 2024.

Nebraska was announced back in August 2023, but the official map of the state and the number of cities that will be represented in the expansion have not yet been announced. Of course, the new DLC will include additional observation decks, architectural and natural monuments, new types of industrial buildings, and a bunch of new paths.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

It is interesting that this time a major map expansion is not preceded by a major game update. Update 1.50, which is supposed to make some changes to the rendering system (it’s still not a new engine and not DirectX 12) and introduce a completely redesigned interface, is still in experimental beta and hasn’t even reached the open beta, so we’ll have to wait. In the meantime, we are enjoying the soothing trailer of American Truck Simulator – Nebraska.