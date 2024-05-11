Evil Empire Studio has announced that it is postponing the release date of The Rogue Prince of Persia in early access. The game was supposed to appear on Steam in early access on May 14.

The studio does not hide the fact that this decision is dictated by the huge success of Hades II from Supergiant Games.

“Seeing as everyone and their mum is playing that game [Hades II] (including our entire team… and their mums), we have decided to let people have their fun with it before we release The Rogue Prince of Persia,” the studio said in a statement on X.

The studio admits that they are not so arrogant as to ignore the fact that they have to compete with one of the most anticipated games of 2024. That’s why the team had extra time to polish the game and add some more cool things.

The game is still due out in May, and on Monday, Evil Empire will announce a new release date.