Microsoft is adding QR code recognition to its Snipping Tool in Windows 11. On May 9, an update for Windows Insider testers began rolling out that will automatically scan QR codes in screenshots, The Verge reports.

Automatic QR code detection will work when you press the Print Screen button and stroke the area of the screen with the code. Snipping Tool will read the QR code and add its description to the screenshot.

In addition, users will be able to add emojis to their screenshots in a few clicks. The new option will be part of the shapes toolbar. Emojis can be adjusted in size and angle.

Microsoft is also adding the ability to change the transparency of shapes and the color of paths. The ruler tool is also back, and you can turn it on or off with the keyboard shortcut CTRL + R.

Along with the Snipping Tool update, Microsoft is also updating the name of the Paint Cocreator feature, which is powered by artificial intelligence. It’s now called Image Creator, but it will work exactly the same as it does now, allowing you to create images with text queries.