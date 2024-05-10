The OneUI 6.1 update for Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra is now available for smartphone owners outside of South Korea. This was reported by SamMobile.

The update was first rolled out to Galaxy S22 devices in South Korea and is now available to smartphone owners in some European countries, including Germany.

It comes along with the S90xBXXU9EXE1 update, but does not yet include the May security update, only the April one.

You can check for the update in Settings – Software Update. It takes about 3 GB, so you should update via Wi-Fi.

The update is expected to be available in more countries in the near future.