Hades II has just been released in early access on Steam and has already more than doubled the number of players. This was reported by Eurogamer.

The first sequel for Supergiant Games was played by more than 100,000 players within the first day of its release. Hades II eclipsed its first part, which had a record of 37,749 simultaneous players. Although it is worth noting that Hades was a temporary exclusive on the Epic Games Store before it appeared on Steam.

In addition, with the launch of Hades II, the first part also broke its old record, reaching 40,332 players on May 8.

During the debut of Hades 2 in early access, Supergiant Games said that it plans to release the first major update “later this year” and will monitor player feedback in the meantime.