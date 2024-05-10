OpenAI plans to announce its AI-based search product on Monday, May 13. However, the announcement date may still change. Reuters reported this with reference to knowledgeable sources.

The company will thus raise the stakes in the competition with search giant Google.

According to media reports, the announcement may be timed to coincide with May 14, when the annual Google I/O conference begins. The company is expected to present products related to artificial intelligence.

According to media reports, the OpenAI search product is an extension of the flagship ChatGPT product and allows chatbots to retrieve information directly from the Internet.

Industry observers have long called ChatGPT an alternative for gathering information on the web, although it has difficulty providing accurate real-time information from the Internet.

By the way, in February, OpenAI completed a deal that valued the company at $80 billion or more. It was the sale of existing shares in a tender offer led by the venture capital firm Thrive Capital.