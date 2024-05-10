Nintendo has announced that starting June 10, direct integration from the Switch’s image album to the X platform will no longer work. Nintendo has become the latest major console company to abandon X, Engadget reports.

As of June 10, 2024, it will no longer be possible to post screenshots and videos to X (formerly Twitter) from the Nintendo Switch's Album, or send friend requests to social media users via the Friend Suggestions feature. Find out more: https://t.co/rNkouTo109 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 9, 2024

It is likely that companies refuse to integrate X simply because of its high price. Last year, it became known that access to the cheapest Enterprise API plan for X costs from $42,000 per month.

Higher levels can allegedly cost $125,000 and $210,000 per month. Microsoft was the first to abandon the integration of X into consoles in April 2023. Sony followed in November of the same year.

Nintendo says that integrated image sharing with Facebook is still enabled, but warns that it may be abandoned later.