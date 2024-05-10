Motorola has introduced the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone with updated features, design, improved stylus, and headphone and microSD connectors. It will cost $399. The Verge writes about it.

The smartphone has a slightly larger 6.7-inch display with 1080P resolution and 120Hz refresh rate than the previous model.

Inside, the Moto G Stylus 5G has a 5000 mAh battery with a 30W charging speed and 15W wireless charging. It uses the same processor as last year’s model, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, but has a little more RAM – 8 GB.

At the back, the smartphone is equipped with an updated 50-megapixel camera with optical stabilization, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front-facing 32-megapixel selfie camera has also been updated for better photos in low light.

The built-in stylus has also received a few improvements. The company claims that it uses a “larger contact area” and has received some software updates to improve the user interface and reduce lag when using the stylus.