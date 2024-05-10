Warner Bros. will release the first of the new films in the Lord of the Rings franchise about Gollum, titled “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum: The Hunt for Gollum in 2026. This was reported by Variety.

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during the financial report that Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, who worked together on the original trilogy, will produce the film and be involved at every stage of production.

Walsh and Boens, along with Phoebe Gittins and Artie Papageorgiou, will write the film and, according to Zaslav, will reveal previously unseen stories.

Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in the original Lord of the Rings films, will reprise his role and will also direct. He will also serve as executive producer alongside Ken Kamins.

In total, the team will work on two new Lord of the Rings films, although back in February 2023, Warner Bors. Michael de Luca said that the studio has received a deal for several films in the franchise.