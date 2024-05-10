Electronic Arts is undoubtedly known for its desire to make money, and when all possible options have been exhausted, the company’s CEO Andrew Wilson is considering the introduction of dynamic advertising inserts in its games. This was reported by Insider Gaming.

Real brand advertising is nothing new, and such integrations have been used in the industry for a long time, but dynamic advertising is something else. Dynamic advertising is a more intelligent way of delivering advertising content to users based on their habits, history, and interests.

“Advertising has an opportunity to be a meaningful driver of growth for us. We have teams internally in the company right now looking at how we do very thoughtful implementations inside of our game experiences,” said Wilson during the presentation of Electronic Arts’ financial report.

The company has previously used real-world brand advertising in games. For example, in 2006, Electrnoic Arts added banners with real brands to Need for Speed: Underground 2, and in 2020, UFC 4 players saw full-screen ads for The Boys, which were removed after a flurry of negative feedback.

It is still a secret when, how, and if Electronic Arts will introduce advertising in its games.