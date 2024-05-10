We end the week with the extraordinary BMW M4 CS coupe, which seems to have absorbed all the best developments of the Bavarian company for true sports car fans. After all, the BMW M4 CS Coupé is a step above the iconic BMW M4 and its most extreme version, the BMW M4 Competition.

This is immediately apparent from the numerous aerodynamic elements made of CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic), the distinctive red outlined nostrils, the special bronze wheels and the original green body color.

However, in the case of the BMW M4 CS, it is not only the design changes that are particularly important, but also the technical component. For example, the 6-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine develops 650 Nm of torque and 550 hp of power – 20 hp more than the BMW M4 Competition. It also features an 8-speed automatic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive, which makes the first “hundred” possible in 3.4 seconds. The top speed reaches 302 km/h, and the BMW M4 CS coupe can drive around the legendary Nürburgring circuit in 7 minutes. 21.898 seconds.

Other technical components also correspond to the high level of the vehicle: an active rear differential, a custom suspension setup, and optional carbon brakes. In addition, the BMW M4 CS also features a transmission that can be operated exclusively in rear-wheel drive mode, a special TRACK setting mode and various indicator lights on the curved interior display.

Should we mention the illuminated sports seats with the CS logo? Or the sports steering wheel with a zero mark? Of course, the interior of the BMW M4 CS coupe has all this!

I wonder how much such beauty will cost in Ukraine and when the BMW M4 CS coupe will come to us?